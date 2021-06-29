UWO COVID-19 vaccination site closing after vaccinating over 25k community members

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 vaccination center on the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh campus will be closing as of Tuesday, June 29.

The closure of the vaccination clinic at the Culver Family Welcome Center marks a 4 and a half month effort through Advocate Aurora Health, UW Oshkosh and Winnebago County Public Health to get the community vaccinated. More than 25,000 area residents were vaccinated at the site.

Patients with appointments scheduled at the Culver Family Welcome Center after June 29 have been contacted and their appointments have been rescheduled to the urgent care at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment at another Advocate Aurora Health facility, visit their website. Or contact Winnebago County to find additional COVID-19 vaccination sites.