FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UWO COVID-19 vaccination site closing after vaccinating over 25k community members

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UWO COVID-19 vaccination site closing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 vaccination center on the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh campus will be closing as of Tuesday, June 29.

The closure of the vaccination clinic at the Culver Family Welcome Center marks a 4 and a half month effort through Advocate Aurora Health, UW Oshkosh and Winnebago County Public Health to get the community vaccinated. More than 25,000 area residents were vaccinated at the site.

Patients with appointments scheduled at the Culver Family Welcome Center after June 29 have been contacted and their appointments have been rescheduled to the urgent care at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment at another Advocate Aurora Health facility, visit their website. Or contact Winnebago County to find additional COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season