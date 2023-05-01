OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new project entitled ‘Campus COVID Stories’ documents the experiences of faculty, staff, and students at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh during the pandemic.

“This is something we all went through, we can’t say we didn’t experience it, if you are part of the world right now we all went through COVID-19,” said Grace Lim who is a lecturer at UWO.

UWO Chancellor Andrew J. Leavitt came up with the idea and Lim and her students made the project happen over two years. They conducted 120 interviews of everybody from nursing students to coaches to get wide-ranging unique perspective on life during the pandemic.

It’s all an effort to document a defining moment in our lifetime. It includes a book with all the stories and the creators also kept the raw audio of all the interviews.

Students in her class ‘Telling Stories for Fun, Profit and World Peace’ were part of the project as well as students from the university’s Honors College.

“Some of the stories were powerful, and revealing, and raw,” said Lim.

“Life can be flipped upside down but no matter how hard you get pushed down, humans are relentless, humans are persistent,” said Cory Sparks who was one of the students who contributed to the project.

While many of the stories involve loss, sadness, and isolation others deal with themes of hope and human triumph. The more positive themes are what Sparks said he hoped to highlight with his contribution to the project.

He talked to members of the women’s gymnastics team. Their season abruptly ended in 2020 because of the pandemic right before their National Championship. It was a grueling twist of fate for the women who had worked so hard throughout their careers for a chance to compete at that meet.

However, the women ended up coming back and winning the National Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Last week, Lim, Sparks, and others involved in the project had the opportunity to share their work for the first time publicly.

“It was cathartic, there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience, I cried my fair share of tears reading the stories,” said Lim.

“Having a plan in place and understanding that this is how these people overcame it, show we can because a lot of us were so lost. I think that’s why it’s important,” said Sparks.

Both Sparks and Lim said that there was very little record of the experience of the UW Oshkosh community living through the Spanish flu in the early 1900s. They said they didn’t want the same thing to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic when people look back at it 100 years from now.

“They could bring their grandchildren here one day and say this is what grandma sounded like when she was 20 years old during the pandemic and that’s pretty awesome,” said Lim.

