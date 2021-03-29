UWO officials push for completion of Social Sciences Center after years of delay

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is looking to continue investing in the future and their education department in particular with a renovation project.

The project is upgrading and renovating the existing UWO Nursing/Education building which is a central building on campus. In 2011, the College of Nursing and the College of Education and Human Services, also known as the CON Clow Social Sciences Center, was renovated and completed in 2016, but is incomplete with the second half of the project being delayed at the state level.

The project is worth $26.9 million and according to UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt the completion of the building provides what UWO and Wisconsin need to respond to the teacher shortage and help the university increase the number of students it’s able to serve. Dean Linda Haling says UWO has been working hard to address the shortage of teachers as well but changes need to be made, “We are in need of upgraded facilities and technology capable of supporting high-quality, face-to-face and online teaching environments.”

According to a release from the university, each year the project is delayed, it’s added $1 million to the cost. But the project was included in Governor Evers recent biennium budget proposal and if funding is approved by the Legislature, the University hopes to break ground later this year.