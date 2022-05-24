OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether responding to a call for service, or volunteering at an event for the Special Olympics, good deeds rarely go unnoticed.

Just ask UW-Oshkosh police captain Chris Tarmann who wasn’t expecting to be selected as a torch bearer for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run ahead of the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando. He will run the final leg of the run.

However, people had noticed all the volunteer hours he had put in with the Special Olympics and decided to nominate him.

“It’s a huge honor to get to go down and hang out with a very select few group of officers who dedicate their time to this organization,” said Tarmann.

Tarmann started an event on UW-Oshkosh’s campus called Run With the Cops that has raised $350,000 for Special Olympics over the years. He’s volunteered at many other local events benefitting the Special Olympics as well.

It’s a cause that is very close to his heart.

“The athletes celebrate all the moments all the time it’s just contagious their appreciation for each other it doesn’t matter what place they get,” said Tarmann.

The Special Olympics USA Games go from June 5 to June 11.