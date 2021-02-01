UWO students return to campus for spring semester

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday morning marked the start of the spring semester on the UW-Oshkosh campus.

“Just looking around today on our first day, it seems like we have life back on campus, which is a great thing,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Koker told Local 5. “Our attendance is going to be much better, I think, this spring than it was this fall.”

About 2,500 students will call campus home this spring.

“All of our resident students who are living in the residence halls will be tested every week, once a week, right here on campus,” Koker explained.

Faculty and the 2,000 to 3,000 students who commute will be tested every other week.

“We have a residence hall set aside for and student who tests positive,” Koker said.

He explained that it’s a very similar plan to last semester’s.

“We had a spike in positve tests, cases in early September,” Koker said, “but we managed that very well, we isolated and quarantined students who tested positive and we brought that down by the end of September.”

Spring semester are being held both online and in-person.

The school is hoping to be fully in-person by the fall.

“We are planning for a full face-to-face fall semester, so we’re looking forward to as back to normal as we can,” Koker said.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE UW-OSHKOSH COVID-19 DASHBOARD.

To get there, they’ll need all students on board.

“They want to be here and they want to stay open, and so they know they’re going to have to wear masks and social distance so we can stay open and keep offering classes,” Koker said.