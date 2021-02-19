UWO vaccination site welcomed by Winnebago residents

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Governor Evers and other state leaders were on hand at a new COVID-19 vaccination center on the UW Oshkosh campus and this site is welcomed by some of our state’s most vulnerable.

James Herzig, a Winnebago resident, says he got vaccinated because he wants a full life with his 14 grandchildren.

Herzig and many other Winnebago residents can worry less about the coronavirus now that US Oshkosh has opened its community vaccination site.

Herzig says some of his 65 and over friends haven’t been able to get the vaccine. “They’re all here all trying to get it some can’t get in to get it but they’ve been trying and they’ve been going online.”

This site couldn’t have come at a better time for Winnebago county which has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus.

Doug Gieryn, Winnebago health officer says, “We estimate roughly a third of the population in this area has been infected already. We’ve been waiting for this day for a while.”

UW System President, Tommy Thompson says, “We’re well on our way to being close to 40% of the people my age and Governor Evers’ age and older.”

The Culver Center can administer up to 1,000 doses a week but Governor Evers says that’s not enough. “We need more. We need a lot more. We talking about essentially tripling the number of vaccines just for this site alone.”



Next week, Governor Evers says Wisconsin will receive 115,000 more doses of vaccine and up to 50,000-second phase doses.