V.P. Mike Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Waukesha

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will host a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Waukesha, on October 13, according to the Trump campaign.

The campaign announced on Thursday that Vice President Pence will be returning to Wisconsin to host the ‘Make America Great Again!’ scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Weldall MFG Inc., in Waukesha.

Campaign officials say doors will open for general admission at 10 a.m. and close at 11:30 a.m.

No further details surrounding the ‘Make America Great Again!’ event are available at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

