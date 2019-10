(WFRV) – Vice President Pence has rescheduled his Wisconsin trip after canceling his October 17 visit to broker a Turkey ceasefire.

According to the White House, Pence will travel to Marinette to tour and deliver remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on October 23.

Following the Vice President’s Marinette visit, he will travel to Pleasant Prairie to visit Uline headquarters.

The White House says it is at Uline where Pence will deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.