Vacant buildings on Broadway in De Pere to be demolished starting next week

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The face of one block of De Pere’s downtown district will be changing soon. Demolition is about to begin on multiple buildings on six parcels of land, ripe for redevelopment.

On this block of Broadway – between Century Lanes and the site of the Turba building that burned to the ground roughly a year ago – the seeds of redevelopment are being sown.

Because these vacant buildings are about to be torn down.

“The demolition is at the request of the organization of the property owner at this time. They are preparing the site for future development,” said De Pere’s Development Director Dan Lindstrom.

According to city officials the buildings are being managed by MP Broadway LLC – a group that was formed to develop these parcels by Jim and Miriam Mulva.

The Mulva’s are spending tens of millions of dollars to build the Mulva Cultural Center, with design plans expected to take several more months. But Lindstrom says next week – demolition of these vacant buildings begins.

“It’s one of those important parts in downtown. We never like to see a part of downtown remain vacant for a long period of time,” Lindstrom said.

The city calls this area the Front Street Project, a place where De Pere’s new cultural district master plan will help guide future development.

“That site in particular talked about being a mixed-use site, both vertical and horizontal integration, with some retail components, multi-family components, condo components,” Lindstrom said.

While no design plans have been submitted for the Front Street sites, the CEO for the Mulva Cultural Center Mike Van Asten says…”the vision for both projects is to complement the existing area so that De Pere continues to be a very special place to live and visit.”

And now starting next week the seeds for redevelopment will be sown.

“Most of the buildings on the block will be torn down. It’s very exciting and we’re looking forward to it,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd.

Lindstrom says the building housing Tile and Stone Gallery and Saltbox Lighting will remain for now.