DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The garage of a vacated home in De Pere caught on fire Wednesday night and resulted in an estimated $200,000 worth of damage.

In a release from the De Pere Fire Rescue, firefighters say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1201 Lost Dauphin Road for a wooden framed, single family, home that was reportedly on fire.

On arrival, officials say they found a garage that was engulfed in flames and partially collapsed as the fire spread to the house and left smoke coming from the attic.

Crews then quickly worked to put out the fire on the exterior of the house while another crew entered to extinguish the flames that reached the east end of the home.

The garage was deemed a total loss and the three-season room of the house was damaged with the total amount of damage being estimated at $200,000.

The home was reportedly vacated recently and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Six engines, one ladder, one ambulance, two command cars, and around 30 area firefighters responded to the call in an effort to put out the fire as fast as possible.

Fire units from De Pere, Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Ledgeview, Lawrence, Hobart, Morrison, and County Rescue were on the scene for about two hours.

No other details are available at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local Five will update this story when more information is released.