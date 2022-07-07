GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is a lot more than just the Packers and Lambeau Field. And that’s the message Discover Green Bay is trying to send to the rest of the world.

“I think we can all understand that Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination,” Aaron Rogers said in 2021. But c’mon Aaron! Green Bay is a pretty cool place to call home.

“You know what they say, all publicity is good publicity,” joked Brad Toll, President & CEO of Discover Green Bay.

In fact, Toll and the rest of his team work hard to change the idea the “920” has nothing to do.

“(Aaron) certainly brought a little attention to Green Bay and it put us in a position to say why it’s a great place to vacation,” said Toll.

When it comes to European tourists, the number two places they come from is the United Kingdom and Germany. That’s why a soccer match-up planned for late July is a huge goal for the greater Green Bay area.

“These are real superstars,” Toll said. “These are whole teams of Aaron Rodgers-type players in the U.K. and Germany, so they’ll certainly be watching this.”

In June, two different cruise ships docked in downtown Green Bay. That also turned into a win for the city and surrounding areas.

“It really couldn’t have gone any better. It’s what we hoped to have and it was great having them here,” said Toll.

That’s also not the last of having the boats here. Toll said the ships are already looking at 2023 and adding more trips in the future.

While Green Bay ends up getting a lot of fellow Midwesterners looking to make a quick getaway, technology is allowing the city to connect with fans, no matter where they live — especially for the big game this fall.

“We can target the stadium in London and then message those people and vacations about coming to Green Bay in the future,” Toll said.

Selling the rest of the world we are a lot more than cheeseheads and cows.

As for what’s not entirely returned yet? Toll says business travel remains down compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, he expects numbers to get back to “normal” sometime between 2023 and 2024.