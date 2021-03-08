FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Vaccine appointments available at UW-Oshkosh clinic

Local News

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has opened a vaccination site at the Culver Family Welcome Center, and is taking appointments.

According to UW-Oshkosh, vaccines are available by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.

UW-Oshkosh expects the form to open around 3 p.m. each Friday and close when capacity has been reached.

To request an appointment visit their website.

If the link to reserve an appointment does not work, UW-Oshkosh says that means they have reached the limit for requests.

