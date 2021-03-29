Vaccine clinic opens on UW-Green Bay Manitowoc Campus

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday afternoon, a new vaccination site opened on the UW-Green Bay Manitowoc Campus.

“We want to make sure everybody gets vaccinated and doesn’t have to travel too far, so just having a Green Bay campus and asking people to travel wouldn’t be fair, so really are trying to make sure we get the mass vaccination sites as close to where people live as possible,” Dr. Ashok Rai, President & CEO of Prevea said.

The clinic officially opened at noon inside Hillside Hall.

“Chancellor Alexander and System President Thompson have been generous in partnership with us,” Dr. Rai said. “They’ve given us great spaces to work out of, and when you’re running a mass vaccination clinic, space is key.”

This is just the latest UW system campus to serve as a vaccination site, and the fourth UWGB clinic.

The other locations are Green Bay, Marinette, and Sheboygan.

Appointments are required and can be made online.

“We’ll do about 400 [vaccinations] this week, just to kind of get used to it,” Dr. Rai said of the new clinic. “Our max capacity at this site is 1,580 shots a week.”

They’re ramping up vaccinations until they’re able to wrap it up.

“Opening them up is a great feeling, we’re giving hope with every shot,” Dr. Rai said, “but I’ll feel much better when we get to close them down and everyone’s been vaccinated.”