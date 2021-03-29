Vaccine milestone: 1 million Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccination process

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(WFRV) – A year after the word pandemic was first added to the 2020 vocabulary, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that one million Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination process.

Since the vaccine began its rollout in the United States, Wisconsin is ranked among the top in the nation and first in the Great Lakes states for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people. More than 1 in 2 residents 65 years old and older are fully vaccinated and nearly 3 in 4 have received their first dose. With those statistics, it puts Wisconsin fourth nationally for the number of doses given per 100,000 people age 64 and older.

Last week, eligibility opened to people with certain medical conditions, which represents the largest eligibility group to date. Vaccine providers across the state have administered over 2.7 million doses, averaging 50,000 doses per day over the past week.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake comments on the three highly effective vaccines available throughout the state, “Having one million Wisconsinites who have completed their vaccine series is yet another strong indicator that our vaccine program is working. Thank you to our vaccinators for getting us to this milestone.”

You can read up on the coronavirus statistics here in Northeast Wisconsin and throughout Wisconsin on the WFRV Local 5 coronavirus page.