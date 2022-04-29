WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin athlete has found himself selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Whitelaw native Luke Goedeke was the 57th pick and will be heading to Tampa Bay and playing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Goedeke, a 6’5″ 310lb offensive lineman played for Valders High School in Manitowoc County. He spent his college years at Central Michigan.

Being compared to Connor McGovern on the Jets, Goedeke started his football career playing tight end and eventually transformed into an offensive tackle. His hard work and strength should find him playing time with Tampa Bay and mold him into a solid starter.

