Valders holds parade for graduating class of 2020

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Valders community came together on Wednesday to honor the graduating class of 2020.

Cars lined up with firetrucks and ambulances starting at Memorial Park. While there was a bit of a downpour, it didn’t stop graduates from driving through town in cars, trucks, and even tractors.

“The kids were still happy and celebrated,” Valders High School Principal Julie Laabs told WFRV Local 5. “They were able to put on their gown, just cheer each other on and all of the community members that were here to cheer on their success is wonderful.”

Valders High School will hold an in-person graduation in July with limited seating in their gym.

