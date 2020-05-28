Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Valders holds parade for graduating class of 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Valders community came together on Wednesday to honor the graduating class of 2020.

Cars lined up with firetrucks and ambulances starting at Memorial Park. While there was a bit of a downpour, it didn’t stop graduates from driving through town in cars, trucks, and even tractors.

“The kids were still happy and celebrated,” Valders High School Principal Julie Laabs told WFRV Local 5. “They were able to put on their gown, just cheer each other on and all of the community members that were here to cheer on their success is wonderful.”

Valders High School will hold an in-person graduation in July with limited seating in their gym.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More