Valet service returns to Appleton Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The valet parking service has returned to the Appleton International Airport.

The ATW Valet parking service now has an improved touchless process. In addition, the airport is waiving the $10 drop-off fee for the service through the end of the year.

ATW Valet parking was introduced by the airport last year. Travelers are able to drop off their car just steps from the airport entrance. Upon returning home, the customer’s car is waiting near the front door ready to drive – and in the winter months, without snow.   

“We want our customers to continue having amazing experiences at Appleton Airport, and our newly re-designed ATW Valet enhances that,” says Abe Weber, airport director. “With its focus on cleanliness, easy touchless payment, and reduced cost of $8 per day, ATW Valet offers our travelers a VIP-level experience for a very low cost.” 

