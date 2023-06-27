APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An app that helps Valley Transit riders with the bus schedule will become unusable starting Saturday.

While many riders that Local Five News spoke with on Tuesday afternoon said this upset them, there was some variance in opinions.

“I’m not all into that technology stuff, I just go by the time, be here by quarter after or quarter of,” said Gregory Torrence.

Torrence said he’s been riding the bus since he moved to Appleton in 2005. He said he relies on it to get to the grocery store and pick up his kids from school. He said he’s been riding for so long that he knows the bus routes inside and out.

Kaukauna resident Debby Kichefski said she has been riding the bus for 30 years and said she’s very concerned that the app is no more.

“The majority of people are upset about it because the majority of people use it,” said Kichefski. “I’m upset, I actually called and asked them why and they didn’t really give me a satisfactory answer.”

She said she likes the Valley Transit app because it tells her exactly where the bus is at when she’s waiting for a ride.

“One of my jobs is by Walmart, I could check where it’s (the bus) at, if I had time to get milk or whatever or go right to the stop,” said Kichefski.

Valley Transit officials said the app will no longer work beginning on Saturday. They said a larger company bought out the company that built the app and decided to discontinue it.

Valley Transit officials said the technology that the larger company offers for transit isn’t quite as good as the one in the app, so they decided to look elsewhere when considering alternatives.

Bus route information will still be available on Google and Apple Maps.

Valley Transit General Manager Ron McDonald said anybody with questions can call their command center with questions. For more information on the app shutting down and potential alternatives, click here.

“The transition is to a real time Google feed, once that is implemented people should be able to look at an app on their phone and it should tell them how many minutes their bus is away,” said McDonald.

He said he was disappointed as well when he found out the app was getting discontinued but encourages riders to be patient and approach the new technology with an open mind.

McDonald said that they’ve used the app for about five years and had received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users.

“Just be patient and try the technology that is out there,” said McDonald. “Give it a try and as we move forward that technology will start to improve with our real time feed.”

“I’m not really good with tech, so I’m not sure how that will work,” said Kichefski. “That app (the one that is getting discontinued) was very easy to use. You hit a route and it’s easy. I’m not sure how hard the Google app will be because I once tried to Google to get to somebody’s house and I got lost.”