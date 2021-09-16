Valley Transit bus & moving vehicle damaged, Appleton man arrested on felony charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old Appleton man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly damaging a Valley Transit bus and a moving vehicle.

According to the Appleton Police Department, at around 10 a.m., officers responded to a property damage complaint near the intersection of E. South River and S. Jefferson Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver-side window of a vehicle was damaged while the victim was driving. Furthermore, police also discovered that additional property damage to a Valley Transit bus had occurred nearby. The damage done to the city bus was estimated at around $9,500.

No injuries were reported during the incidents.

Continuing their investigation, officers did a neighborhood canvass which helped them find a possible location from where the shots were originating. Authorities confirm that at around 11:27 a.m., police successfully identified, located, and arrested the suspect, identified as a 54- year-old Appleton man.

Officers note that they also seized an air-soft-style rifle and slingshot that were found at the suspect’s home.

The suspect has been booked into the Outagamie County Jail on Felony charges including five counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and five counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

Due to statements made by the male during the incident, Outagamie County CRISIS was contacted to provide additional follow-up and resources. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out.

One local resource in addition to Outagamie County Crisis is NAMI Fox Valley. They can be contacted at info@namifoxvalley.org or 920-954- 1550.