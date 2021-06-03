Valley Transit looking to hire full-time and part-time bus drivers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Valley Transit announced on Thursday that they are searching for both full-time and part-time bus drivers to support its essential services.

“We’re more than just a bus service. We are about community and inclusiveness and we’re looking for people who really enjoy connecting with and helping others,” said Valley Transit general manager, Ron McDonald.

The transportation service is offering its drivers a starting pay of $20.18 per hour, plus a fringe benefit package including medical/dental, paid leave, and enrollment into the Wisconsin Retirement System.

“Our bus drivers are truly a hub in this community,” said McDonald. “Throughout all of the unknowns in 2020, and as we continue to navigate the pandemic, our bus drivers have remained constant. Valley Transit’s services never shut down and we have an amazing group of drivers to thank for that unmatchable service.”

Valley Transit officials note that to apply for a full-time or part-time position a high school diploma or equivalent is required. Applicants must also have an excellent driving record and the ability to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License Class B with passenger endorsement. To apply, complete an application online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/appletonwi.