Valley Transit makes security upgrades to downtown transfer station

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – In the wake of several police incidents at Valley Transit’s downtown transfer station, the organization has made several security upgrades in hopes of improving community safety.

Additional security cameras have been installed that the Appleton Police Department is able to patch into “real time” during a situation that may need monitoring or police response.

Just Monday, a teen was arrested after displaying a fake hand gun in the vicinity of the station.

Last week, an arrest was made after a man attempted to sexually assault a woman who had gotten into his vehicle near the downtown station.

In both cases, the new high definition video cameras provided police with key information.

New security guards have also been added to the transit station staff and will carry body cameras, tasers and handcuffs.