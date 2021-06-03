Valley Transit offers service-connected veterans free travel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Memorial Day may have passed but that doesn’t mean we stop giving thanks and honoring our veterans that sacrificed so much.

Valley Transit in Appleton announced on Wednesday that moving forward, its transportation service will be providing free rides to service-connected veterans. Service-connected veterans are identified as veterans who have a disability related to military service.

“We’re glad to be able to offer this free fare option,” said Valley Transit general manager, Ron McDonald. “We are full of gratitude for the sacrifices these veterans made for our country and to help them get where they need to go in the Fox Cities is just one way we can say thank you.”

To ride for free, Valley Transit officials say that service-connected veterans will need to display their Department of Veterans Affairs service-connected ID when boarding the bus.

A photo of a valid service-connected ID can be found below.