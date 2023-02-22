APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Valley Transit, the public transportation service in the Fox Cities, is ending service early on Wednesday, February 22, due to inclement weather.

According to a release, the last departure from the Appleton Transit Center and Neenah Transfer Center will be at 3:15 p.m. Valley Transit II will also be suspending service at that time.

This all comes from a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m. Travel is expected to be very difficult and nearly impossible with blizzard-like conditions.

The decision to suspend service was made with the safety of riders, drivers, and the community at top of mind, according to officials.

Valley Transit’s transportation services on Thursday will also be impacted and the community can expect a delayed start. Officials will be monitoring this storm throughout the evening and provide additional details about resuming service as soon as they’re available.

Riders who have questions about their routes should call (920) 832-5800. No additional details were provided.