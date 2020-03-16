1  of  16
Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Valley Transit to continue public services, monitoring ‘ever-changing coronavirus situation’

New Valley Transit Bus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While Green Bay Metro Transit services have been suspended until further notice, Valley Transit says they will continue with public transportation for now.

According to a Monday morning Twitter post, Valley Transit says they “will remain open/running for the time being for normal business hours but will continue to monitor the very active and ever-changing coronavirus situation with our local health officials and the CDC.”

Valley Transit goes on to encourage their riders “to use their best judgement before getting on board and only ride out of necessity.”

“We also encourage good hygiene and precautionary measures like hand washing, staying home if you’re sick and keeping your distance from other riders when possible,” the Valley Transit Twitter post continues.

Green Bay Metro Transit will suspend public transportation, with the exception of paratransit services, effective Monday and until further notice.

