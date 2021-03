(WFRV) – Valley Transit announced that their mask requirement will still be in effect after the Wisconsin Supreme Court over-ruled Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

Valley Transit sent out a tweet that said the mask requirement is a federal requirement that was ordered by the president, and is not effected by the court’s decision.

IMPORTANT: Valley Transit's mask requirement is still in effect and does not change with the news that the WI Supreme Court has over-ruled Governor Evers' statewide mask mandate. Valley Transit’s face mask requirement is a federal requirement that was ordered by the president. pic.twitter.com/6ORtfVXnS0 — Valley Transit (@ValleyTransit) March 31, 2021

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus.