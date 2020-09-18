Valley Transit welcomes first of five new buses to its fleet

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Valley Transit welcomed the first of five new buses to its fleet on Thursday.

The new buses were made possible by a grant which stemmed from a Volkswagon settlement over diesel emissions.

Volkswagen agreed to pay $2.9 billion after violating the federal Clean Air Act by selling diesel engines with software that showed inaccurate nitrogen oxide emissions.

Officials say the buses will help people across the Fox Cities get where they need to be.

“It fills a need for a lot of people in this community – getting them to work, when it comes to transportation for your job, for your shopping, doctor’s appointment – there are no boundaries,” says Mayor Dean Kaufert of Neenah.

