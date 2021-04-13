FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Valley Transit works through ridership decline

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent report analyzed six local transit systems across the state, one of those included the Valley Transit system. The report detailed ridership decline pre-pandemic and stagnant revenues.

The Valley Transit has remained in full service throughout the pandemic but has faced challenges with ridership. Mobility manager, Sarah Schneider says they have been working on these issues. She goes on to say with many not working and not shopping locally, ridership has continually plunged.

Since the pandemic, ridership is down close to 50 percent. Valley Transit Director, Ron McDonald says he is not concerned because the impact of the virus is a fluid issue. He says the most important thing is for them to continue to keep riders and staff safe during this time.

Valley Transit has been working to make public transportation throughout the area more accessible. They have implemented “First Mile, Last Mile” which is an initiative that helps reach out to those outside of the bus line. They have installed bike racks and made vans available for those outside the area.

For more information, you can check out the Valley Transit website or download their app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights