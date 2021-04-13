Valley Transit works through ridership decline

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent report analyzed six local transit systems across the state, one of those included the Valley Transit system. The report detailed ridership decline pre-pandemic and stagnant revenues.

The Valley Transit has remained in full service throughout the pandemic but has faced challenges with ridership. Mobility manager, Sarah Schneider says they have been working on these issues. She goes on to say with many not working and not shopping locally, ridership has continually plunged.

Since the pandemic, ridership is down close to 50 percent. Valley Transit Director, Ron McDonald says he is not concerned because the impact of the virus is a fluid issue. He says the most important thing is for them to continue to keep riders and staff safe during this time.

Valley Transit has been working to make public transportation throughout the area more accessible. They have implemented “First Mile, Last Mile” which is an initiative that helps reach out to those outside of the bus line. They have installed bike racks and made vans available for those outside the area.

For more information, you can check out the Valley Transit website or download their app.