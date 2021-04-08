Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah launches fundraising campaign, adapting for safety

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A longtime non-profit for senior care in the Fox Valley is showing its ability to adapt to the needs of the community and is launching a campaign to meet increased demands and adjust to pandemic precautions.

According to a release, Neenah’s Valley VNA Senior Care administration knew that improving safety, enhancing the quality of life for residents, and incorporating enhanced air-quality measures were important. Before the pandemic hit, architects were selected, facility improvement plans were drawn, a campaign cabinet gathered, and a quiet phase of fundraising began.

With over two-thirds of the campaign goal raised, Valley VNA Senior Care leaders have launched their public phase of Caring for Generations: a campaign to ensure quality care for those we love. The administration says the $3.25 million fundraising initiative will support a $6.25 million building project for the 113-year-old nonprofit in the Neenah and Menasha community.

“Our residents deserve the best, as do our staff. We want to be the place for people to choose for safe care with the most talented caregivers. This past year has certainly pushed us like we have never been pushed in over 100 years of service. Yet, it only strengthens our desire to keep offering outstanding care, to keep improving, keep delivering, and keep going,” says Theresa Pichelmeyer, Valley VNA Senior Care President and CEO.

The administration says the campaign’s results will provide building renovations to ensure that people with dementia or increased physical requirements will be better accommodated and enjoy their surroundings.

Fundraising efforts are scheduled to run through the end of 2021. Based on current plans, breaking ground will begin in mid-2021 for the phased building project.

Organizers say one highlight of the project will be to enhance the air filtration systems to help eliminate the spread of airborne diseases. The addition and renovation provide opportunities to improve the environmental air quality in order to more effectively combat or prevent virus outbreaks.

The Caring for Generations campaign will also enable Valley VNA Senior Care to enhance and advance the safety of common area spaces such as kitchens, dining areas, and lounges. Other living quarters, outdoor courtyards, and special amenities like the Namaste Room, Fitness Center, and other spaces will all be added or improved.

To advance the planned improvements, the non-profit says they are funding 50% of the proposed capital expenditures with the hope that the community will assist with the other 50%, allowing more improvements than the organization could do alone.