Valuable statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet stolen from art fair in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An art fair vendor, who traveled from a different state, had her valuable ‘Dumpty Humpty’ statue stolen, and local authorities are trying to identify the two suspects seen leaving with the statue.

According to the Madison Police Department, on Sept. 25 officers were flagged down by a vendor at the Art Fair on the Square that wanted to report a theft. The vendor reportedly traveled from out of the state for the fair.

The theft was of a bronze statue depicting Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet. The name of the statue is cleverly named: ‘Dumpty Humpty’. The statue reportedly is valued at $1,400.

The vendor told officers that two men lingered in the area of her stand when she was setting up in the morning. After she left the stand, the two men vanished along with ‘Dumpty Humpty’.

Photo courtesy of Madison Police Department

Authorities say one of the suspects is thought to be a student living in the downtown area and recently turned 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.