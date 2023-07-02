MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – About 30 minutes past noon on June 25, a man was arrested for a fourth OWI after allegedly crashing his van into a southcentral Wisconsin home.

A release from the Madison Police Department details the incident, which occurred on South Blair Street at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A 58-year-old Madison resident, Darryl E. Pierce, was arrested on a fourth OWI charge as well as resisting or obstructing following the incident.

He was taken into custody on East Washington Avenue after reportedly trying to leave the scene of the crash.

Photo Credit: Madison Police Department

Officers noted in the release that there was ‘significant damage’ to the home. According to the Madison Fire Department, the van took out the entire front porch as well as the support columns for the second-story balcony.

The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded to shore up the front porch and install shoring in the basement. The city of Madison Building Inspection also responded to evaluate the condition of the building.

Authorities say the residents of the home were displaced as a result of the incident

No injuries were reported and no other information was provided.