Van Vreede matches donations to Oshkosh opera house, keeping arts afloat

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The oldest live performing arts theater in Wisconsin, the Grand Opera House, has announced that the Van Vreede store will match donations as a way to give support in a time of need.

A press release says the donations and Year-End campaign happen at the perfect time when places with performing arts face losses and have to find new solutions to keep afloat during the pandemic.

The website says Lynn and Roger Van Vreede have challenged everyone and plan to match, dollar-for-dollar, campaign contributions up to $20,000 or until the deadline of December 31.

“We don’t want to see premier experiences at The Grand Oshkosh disappear for good because of temporary gaps in income. With this match, Lynn and I would like to see the people of not only Oshkosh, but the Fox Valley give The Grand their support. The Grand is a unique venue and the performances are beyond entertaining,” says Roger Van Vreede.

On the website, it says The Grand Oshkosh was built in 1883 and is the oldest live performance theater in Wisconsin.

The opera house hopes the Year-End campaign will support The Grand’s mission to promote and enhance the performing arts through entertainment and education, while also preserving the cultural significance of history.

If you are curious about the campaign, they urge you to visit The Grand’s website to learn more.

