MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Madison Police Department is looking to identify two individuals who are responsible for causing at least $30,000 worth of damages on campus.

According to a release, on Monday, the UW-Madison Police Department received reports of graffiti damage outside the Memorial Union and at the adjacent Alumni Park.

Initial investigations reveal the extent of the damage was caused by the two individuals, who accessed the area around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The two suspects sprayed multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art. Officers say the two arrived and departed towards the Lowell Center on Langdon Street.

They were well-covered and masked, making their identities difficult to determine. Those with information regarding the incident should contact the UW-Madison Police Department.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will continue to monitor this incident as it progresses.