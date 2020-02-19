Vandals damage public art exhibit in downtown De Pere for a second time

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) For the second time in a few months vandals have damaged a public art exhibit in downtown De Pere. The question now is how to prevent it from happening again.

In Nicolet Alley images and sculptures have made a feast for the eyes. But it seems to have also become a target for vandals – who’ve been damaging the pink flamingos created by Naomi Moes- Jenkins.

“That’s something that shouldn’t be tolerated. That’s just wasteful behavior, it really is,” said Moes-Jenkins.

Nicolet Alley was unveiled to the public in September last year. But unfortunately in the last few months the flamingos have been damaged multiple times.

“When we see things like this being vandalized for no sensible reason, it does make me wonder what the heck,” Moes-Jenkins said.

In late December the heads of two flamingos were damaged – one torn completely off – and just last week this flamingo previously vandalized was hit again.

“This one had the head nearly knocked off and now I have to repair its poor neck,” Moes-Jenkins said.

“You feel bad for the artist,” said Capt. Jeremy Muraski from De Pee Police Department.

Muraski says tips to his department lead to those responsible for the first act of vandalism. He hopes more posts on social media help clear this case.

“We’re hopeful again we can resolve it, but ultimately the bigger thing is we want to prevent it from happening again,” Muraski said.

A feeling echoed by the city administrator.

“We’ll look at adding some kind of security camera potentially. The council has asked us to look at that and get pricing on that so we can evaluate it,” said Larry Delo.

“Definitely think we should have cameras there and I’m hearing a cry for that from everybody else,” Moes-Jenkins said.

So that all these works of art are under surveillance and if vandalized again, those responsible are caught on camera.

Each of those pink flamingos are valued at roughly $15,000.