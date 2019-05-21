Various events planned to benefit the De Pere Fire Relief Fund

DE PERE. Wis. (WFRV) - Nearly a month after a fire left a historic De Pere building a total loss, the De Pere Fire Relief Fund is nearing $25,000 raised to benefit victims of the fire.

"This is a tragedy that we never could have anticipated occurring in our downtown," Tine Quigley, Executive Director for Definitely De Pere said, "but the one thing that's been really inspiring is the outpouring of support and the community coming together."

Several area businesses have already held events benefiting the relief fund, and several more are planned before the fund is closed this weekend.

"This was something that we wanted to be able to really address the immediate, critical, and unmet needs," Quigley explained. "The need is really varied amongst each individual."

Once the fund is closed, an application will be available on Definitely De Pere's website for victims of the fire to apply for aid.

Those victims include several tenants who rented apartments as well as 15 businesses.

"That building had served a really unique niche for downtown De Pere," Quigley said.

To donate to the fund online, click here.

Click here for more information on upcoming fundraisers benefiting the De Pere Fire Relief Fund.

Cash donations can also be made in person at the Definitely De Pere office located at 131 North Broadway.