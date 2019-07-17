Various hummus products recalled

(WFRV) — Various hummus products have been voluntarily recalled due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes. Some of the affected products may have been sold at Fresh Thyme.

Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston Tex., has issued a voluntary recall on the hummus products after Listeria monocytogenes was identified at the manufacturing facility (not in the finished product) during an FDA inspection.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. FDA says Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date from these products. Pita Pal Foods says they are recalling their products out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA says the products have been distributed nationwide and to United Arab Emirates.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the company at 832-803-9295 or via email at products@pitapal.com.