Various lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-41 in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE CO. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced various northbound I-41 lane and ramp closures between WIS 15 and County U through April 10. Crews will be repairing pavement in these areas.
Lane closures will take place overnight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The following ramps will be closed:
- Northbound I-41 at County WIS 15
- Northbound I-41 on-and off-ramps at WIS 47
- Northbound I-41 on-ramp and off-ramps at Ballard Road
- Northbound I-41 on and off-ramps at WIS 441
- Northbound I-41 on and off-ramps at County N
Adjacent interchange ramps will remain open during closures.
For more information on this maintenance, as well as other WisDOT projects, visit WisDOT’s website.