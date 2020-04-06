Various lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-41 in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE CO. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced various northbound I-41 lane and ramp closures between WIS 15 and County U through April 10. Crews will be repairing pavement in these areas.

Lane closures will take place overnight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The following ramps will be closed:

Northbound I-41 at County WIS 15

Northbound I-41 on-and off-ramps at WIS 47

Northbound I-41 on-ramp and off-ramps at Ballard Road

Northbound I-41 on and off-ramps at WIS 441

Northbound I-41 on and off-ramps at County N

Adjacent interchange ramps will remain open during closures.

For more information on this maintenance, as well as other WisDOT projects, visit WisDOT’s website.