Vegetable trays taken off shelves after making some consumers ill

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) says they, and other officials, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to Del Monte vegetable trays.

According to the WDHS, all individuals affected by this outbreak – three in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota – report eating a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased from a Kwik Trip location in either state before becoming ill.

Officials say the 6 o.z. and 12 o.z. Del Monte vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip are involved in this investigation. Trays may also have been distributed to other retailers in Wisconsin.

These affected individuals became ill between April 13 and April 27, said officials.

Salmonella, as the WDHS explains, is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals.

Those who have consumed a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased at any location and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their health care provider, according to the WDHS. Individuals affected in Wisconsin should contact their local health department and those in Minnesota should contact the Minnesota Department of Health.

The WDHS, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Minnesota Department of Health, and local health departments throughout Wisconsin are working with the FDA and the CDC in this investigation.

Kwik Trip has removed all Del Monte vegetable trays from their stores, says the WDHS.

