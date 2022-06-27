NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle fire broke out near a commercial business on Monday in the City of Neenah.

According to a release, firefighters with the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue were sent to the 100 Block of North Lake Street around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire that was close to a structure.

After sending three engines, one quint, and one command vehicle, firefighters located the vehicle five feet away from a commercial business with smoke and fire showing from the passenger side.

The crews quickly confirmed that there were no known occupants in the vehicle and extinguished the fire, which had extended to the vinyl siding of the structure.

The vehicle is considered a total loss and the building sustained around $10,000 worth of damage to the vinyl siding. The commercial building was not equipped with an automatic fire sprinkler or fire alarm system.

There were no reports of injuries to the public or firefighters and the fire remains under investigation at this time. Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Neenah Police Department in this incident.