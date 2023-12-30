RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they recovered the vehicle and the body of a 78-year-old man after it crashed and sank into Root River in southeastern Wisconsin.

A Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office states that a van was heading south on Michigan Boulevard at a ‘high rate of speed’ around 12:30 a.m. on December 30.

Deputies say the van, which was being driven by a 78-year-old man, entered the parking lot of Chartroom Restaurant, hit a retaining wall, and went airborne before crashing into the waters of Root River.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and dive teams responded to the scene and were able to recover the sunken van from the water.

That is when authorities found the driver, and only occupant, of the van dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating this incident. No other details were provided.