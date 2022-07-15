FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.

The fire was able to be put out, but a nearby vehicle did receive heat damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Both fire/rescue and law enforcement are investigating the fire. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police or fire officials.

No additional details were provided.