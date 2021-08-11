Vehicle catches fire in western Wisconsin, driver noticed smoke before pulling over

HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle was nearly unrecognizable after it caught fire on I-94 in Jackson County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on August 11 around 4:45 a.m. the driver of the truck pulled over after he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment.

The right lane on I-94 was reportedly closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

Authorities say no one was injured.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Based on the pictures, the truck was a work vehicle and appeared to be pulling a trailer behind it.

Hixton is just under 190 miles west of Green Bay.

