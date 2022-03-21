CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Clintonville are looking for any information after a local cemetery had significant damage when a vehicle apparently drove through it.

The Clintonville Police Department posted on their Facebook that a vehicle caused significant damage at the Graceland Cemetery. Officials say that the incident happened on March 15 between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

In addition to the landscape being damaged, multiple burial sites and burial decorations were damaged.

Photo courtesy of Clintonville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117.

