CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Clintonville are looking for any information after a local cemetery had significant damage when a vehicle apparently drove through it.
The Clintonville Police Department posted on their Facebook that a vehicle caused significant damage at the Graceland Cemetery. Officials say that the incident happened on March 15 between 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
In addition to the landscape being damaged, multiple burial sites and burial decorations were damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117.
