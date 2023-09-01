FRIDAY, 09/01/2023, 7:26 p.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a vehicle crash and utility emergency in Door County.

Authorities say the crash and utility emergency is on WIS 57 at County Highway V. Both north and southbound lanes are blocked due to downed powerlines after the vehicle crash, which happened around 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident, which is expected to take around two hours to clear. All WIS 57 northbound traffic should take CTH V westbound to WIS 42 northbound. Southbound traffic should take CTH E westbound to WIS 42.

No additional information was provided.