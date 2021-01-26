LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Vehicle crash in Two Rivers has truck end up in West Twin River

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning crash in Two Rivers occurred when a driver lost control near a curve and ended up in the West Twin River.

According to officials, the driver was going South on CTH B and lost control near a left curve by Manitou Drive.

After losing control, the driver, a 50-year-old male from Two Rivers, entered a ditch and hit a traffic sign and culvert. The vehicle’s final resting spot was in the West Twin River.

According to authorities, the driver was not injured and the water in the area was only 1′ deep.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

