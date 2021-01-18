GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Vehicle crash on I-41 in Howard sends three to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle crash in Howard left three occupants needing treatment at an area hospital, while the driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence.

According to authorities, on Jan. 17 around 4 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-41 when it hit a barrier head-on around the Shawano Ave exit in Howard.

The incident left severe frontend damage to the vehicle and all three occupants were injured.

According to a release, the driver, a 21-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital. The 22-year-old and 21-year old male passengers received severe injuries and are being treated at an area hospital.

All three occupants are from the Oconto area.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS