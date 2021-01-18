Vehicle crash on I-41 in Howard sends three to hospital

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle crash in Howard left three occupants needing treatment at an area hospital, while the driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence.

According to authorities, on Jan. 17 around 4 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-41 when it hit a barrier head-on around the Shawano Ave exit in Howard.

The incident left severe frontend damage to the vehicle and all three occupants were injured.

According to a release, the driver, a 21-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital. The 22-year-old and 21-year old male passengers received severe injuries and are being treated at an area hospital.

All three occupants are from the Oconto area.

The crash is under investigation.