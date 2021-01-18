GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 South near Freedom are open, incident is cleared

MONDAY 1/18/2021 7:29 a.m.

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 South near Freedom appear to be open.

There is still no information on the cause of the incident.

The lanes were blocked for around an hour.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Vehicle crash on I-41 South near Freedom has traffic at a standstill

MONDAY 1/18/2021 6:48 a.m.

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A Crash on I-41 South near Freedom has all lanes of traffic stopped.

There is no information regarding the cause of the incident.

The crash is about 4 miles south of the Scheuring Rd exit.

First responders are on the scene, and expect delays.

Currently there is no timeline as to when the incident will be cleared.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

