SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department, among other agencies, responded Wednesday afternoon to a vehicle that had crashed into a pond off Interstate 43 (I-43).

In a release, Fire officials say they responded to the Acuity Insurance property on the 2800 block of South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan after the Sheboygan County Communication Center received a report at 1:21 p.m. about a car that had crashed.

According to the fire units on the scene, the vehicle was traveling north on I-43 when it left the interstate and crashed into a retention pond on the Acuity Insurance property.

Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department

Authorities say the driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to it submerging and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

Officials report that no other people were in the vehicle. The vehicle was then pulled out of the pond and the scene was cleared at 3:25 p.m.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Sheboygan Police Department, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

There are no details on what caused the crash and the Sheboygan Fire Department says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.