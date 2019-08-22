Vehicle crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) — Authorities say what started as a domestic disturbance ended with a vehicle crashing into Beaver Dam Middle School.

Police say it started around 11:15 Wednesday night when officers responded to a home on Center St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police say a 30-year-old woman reported an argument with a 22-year-old man who lived with her. The woman says the man broke a window and left the scene in a vehicle. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to police, they found the suspected vehicle just after 11:30 and attempted to stop it. The driver reportedly fled at a high rate of speed which led to car leaving the roadway and hitting the north wall of the middle school.

Police say the crash caused structural damage to the building and also damaged the electric and water utilities. A fire was extinguished by the fire department.

Officials shut off the power at the middle school while officers investigated the crash. Power was reportedly restored at around 5 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say the suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer, operating while under the influence, operating while suspended, and operating without insurance.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. No one else was hurt.

The school district was planning to host an open house at the school Thursday night, but according to their Facebook page, that event has been postponed.