GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Grand Chute home on Twin Willow Court on Friday was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 11:20 p.m. on August 11 on Twin Willow Court near Lynndale Drive.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle that crashed into the home was heading west on Twin Willows Court when it started to head into the yards of homes on the south side of the road.

Officers say the vehicle continued west until it hit a residence. When emergency crews arrived, the driver was found unresponsive.

After life-saving measures, the person died at the scene. No injuries occurred to any resident of the home that was hit, authorities say.

The Grand Chute Police and Fire Departments were assisted on the scene by a Gold Cross Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story once more information is released.