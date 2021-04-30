FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Vehicle crashes into power substation in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle crashed into a power substation in Fond du Lac, and the driver was treated by paramedics.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the incident happened on Martin Avenue just north of Highway 151. Alliant Energy is responding to the scene.

There is no information on the status of the driver, just they are being treated by paramedics.

There is no information on any power outages, as well as the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

